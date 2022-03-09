UrduPoint.com

Polo Super League: Two Matches On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 09, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Two important matches of the Tower 21 Polo Super League will be played here tomorrow Thursday at the Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Two important matches of the Tower 21 Polo Super League will be played here tomorrow Thursday at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the first match of the day, The Eagles team will vie against Platinum Homes Tigers at 3:00 pm while in the second match of the day, Zacky Reapers will compete against ZS Lions at 4:00 pm.

Tower 21 Chief Executive Officer Hamza Raza Malik said that the league is being sponsored by Tower 21, where exciting and challenging polo is on offer for lively Lahoris. "Being corporate giants, it is our social responsibility to sponsor healthy sports activities and we are sponsoring this event in order to promote polo, which is the game of kings and knights," he added.

