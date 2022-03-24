UrduPoint.com

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers Beat Remington Stars

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 24, 2022

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers beat Remington Stars

Zackry Reapers recorded an impressive 6-3 triumph over high-flying Remington Stars in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Zackry Reapers recorded an impressive 6-3 triumph over high-flying Remington stars in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

Shah Qubilai Alam played hero's role in the victory of Zacky Reapers as he utilized his vast experience and excellent polo skills and techniques that helped him hammer a convincing hat-trick of goals for the winning team while Saif Ullah Noon banged in a beautiful brace and Mustafa Aziz Anwar scored one goal.

For Remington Stars, who were unbeaten for a couple of matches, tasted the defeat at last as they could convert only three goals against the phenomenal Zacky Reapers. This time, Bilal Hayat Noon banged in a brace for the losing side while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed with only one goal.

The excited match was witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo lovers.

