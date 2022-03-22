Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers triumphant

Superb hat-trick each by Mustafa Aziz Anwar and Saif Hayat Noon helped Zacky Reapers overpower Platinum Homes Tigers by a huge margin of 10-5 in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Superb hat-trick each by Mustafa Aziz Anwar and Saif Hayat Noon helped Zacky Reapers overpower Platinum Homes Tigers by a huge margin of 10-5 in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Zacky Reapers dominated the match right from the word go and maintained their supremacy till the end, winning the encounter with a huge margin of 10-5. Mustafa Aziz Anwar and Bilal Hayat Noon emerged as heroes of the day from the winning side as they played outstanding polo and amused the spectators with their excellent mallet and pony work and also contributed with tremendous three goals each.

The other two members of the side Shah Qubilai Alam and Nazar Dean Ali Khan played equally well and thrashed in two brilliant goal each to guide their side with an emphatic victory. For Platinum Homes Tigers, Amirreza Behboudi and 12-year-old Umar Ashfaq contributed with two goals each while Aleem Tiwana converted one goal. Tomorrow, Wednesday (March 23, 2022), ZS Lions will take on Platinum Homes Tigers in the only match of the day.