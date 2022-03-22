UrduPoint.com

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers Triumphant

Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers triumphant

Superb hat-trick each by Mustafa Aziz Anwar and Saif Hayat Noon helped Zacky Reapers overpower Platinum Homes Tigers by a huge margin of 10-5 in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Superb hat-trick each by Mustafa Aziz Anwar and Saif Hayat Noon helped Zacky Reapers overpower Platinum Homes Tigers by a huge margin of 10-5 in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Zacky Reapers dominated the match right from the word go and maintained their supremacy till the end, winning the encounter with a huge margin of 10-5. Mustafa Aziz Anwar and Bilal Hayat Noon emerged as heroes of the day from the winning side as they played outstanding polo and amused the spectators with their excellent mallet and pony work and also contributed with tremendous three goals each.

The other two members of the side Shah Qubilai Alam and Nazar Dean Ali Khan played equally well and thrashed in two brilliant goal each to guide their side with an emphatic victory. For Platinum Homes Tigers, Amirreza Behboudi and 12-year-old Umar Ashfaq contributed with two goals each while Aleem Tiwana converted one goal. Tomorrow, Wednesday (March 23, 2022), ZS Lions will take on Platinum Homes Tigers in the only match of the day.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Guide March From

Recent Stories

EU Commissioner Expects Member States to Endorse C ..

EU Commissioner Expects Member States to Endorse Common Purchase of Gas

27 seconds ago
 Pakistan Day men, women's hockey matches tomorrow

Pakistan Day men, women's hockey matches tomorrow

29 seconds ago
 EU Must Prepare for Grain Shortages Amid Ukraine C ..

EU Must Prepare for Grain Shortages Amid Ukraine Crisis - Greek Alternate Foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 US, NATO Believe Belarus Can 'Soon' Join Russia's ..

US, NATO Believe Belarus Can 'Soon' Join Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine ..

2 minutes ago
 KPRA conducts registration drive in Swabi

KPRA conducts registration drive in Swabi

2 minutes ago
 KP CM felicitates nation on Pakistan Day; calls fo ..

KP CM felicitates nation on Pakistan Day; calls for collective efforts to make P ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>