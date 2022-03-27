UrduPoint.com

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers Win Title

Muhammad Rameez Published March 27, 2022 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Zacky Reapers clinched the Tower 21 Polo Super League trophy after toppling Platinum Homes Tigers by 8-5½ in the final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The three-week Polo Super League was participated by top national and international players and after tough and challenging competitions, Zacky Reapers and Platinum Homes Tigers succeeded in qualifying the main final. Zacky Reapers played better polo in the final and emerged as title winners of the prestigious polo league.

Shah Qubilai Alam was hero of the final as he played outstanding polo and contributed gout fabulous goals. His teammates also contributed well in their sides' title triumph as Mustafa Aziz Anwar thrashed in two tremendous goals while Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Saif Ullah Noon converted one goal each.

From Platinum Homes Tigers, 11-year-old Umar Ashfaq also impressed the spectators with his super polo skills and techniques and contributed with a convincing hat-trick of goals and Aleem Tiwana struck one goal but despite playing well and having one and a half goal handicap advantage, the efforts of Platinum Homes Tigers players couldn't bear fruit for their side.

Noor Manika graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. The other prominent ones present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo lovers.

Eleven-year-old Umar Ashfaq was handed over the emerging polo player award, Amirreza Behboudi was given the highest goal scorer award, Platinum Homes Tigers were given the highest goal-scoring team award, Zacky Reapers pony was given the best polo pony award while Zacky Reapers players received the winning trophy, Platinum Homes Tigers the runners-up trophy and ZS Lions received the third position trophy.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik extended his gratitude to Tower 21 for generously sponsoring the three-week Tower 21 Polo Super League and hoped that Tower 21 will continue to support this beautiful game of kings and knights in future.

