Polo tent pegging competition held

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Polo tent pegging competition was held in connection with the Quaid's day at Rangers Headquarter Polo ground under the auspices of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Frontier Corps (FC) contested polo tent pegging competition against Punjab Rangers.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab Director General Major General Syed Asif Hussain was the chief guest of the event.

DG distributed prizes among players who showed extraordinary performance during the competition and lauded their skills.