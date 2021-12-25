UrduPoint.com

Polo Tent Pegging Competition Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

Polo tent pegging competition held

Polo tent pegging competition was held in connection with the Quaid's day at Rangers Headquarter Polo ground under the auspices of Pakistan Rangers Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Polo tent pegging competition was held in connection with the Quaid's day at Rangers Headquarter Polo ground under the auspices of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Frontier Corps (FC) contested polo tent pegging competition against Punjab Rangers.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab Director General Major General Syed Asif Hussain was the chief guest of the event.

DG distributed prizes among players who showed extraordinary performance during the competition and lauded their skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Polo Punjab Event

Recent Stories

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security in Phone Call - ..

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security in Phone Call - Reports

1 minute ago
 LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political ..

LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political party: Shaukat

1 minute ago
 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated ..

145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated in Kohlu

1 minute ago
 Commissioner underscores need for adopting golden ..

Commissioner underscores need for adopting golden principle of Quaid

1 minute ago
 First time opposition satisfied with results of po ..

First time opposition satisfied with results of polls: Asad Qaiser

55 minutes ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas

Christian community celebrates Christmas

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.