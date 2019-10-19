Polo tournamnet to kick off on October 20

Islamabad Open Polo Tournament will kick off on October 20 in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Islamabad Open Polo Tournament will kick off on October 20 in Islamabad.This was announced by Islamabad Club Secretary Shehryar Mirza and Polo Club In-charge Shaukat Malik during a press conference at Islamabad Club on Saturday.They said international Polo players will also be part of the event; which will continue from October 20 to 27 in Islamabad.

The officials said the state-of-the-art Polo Club has enhanced popularity of this ancient sport, which was travelled from Iran and Gilgit to Islamabad.Shedding light on the historical importance of the game, Shaukat Malik said Polo is Iranian and Gligiti people sport, adding that it is now getting popularity in the capital city as well.

He said establishment of Islamabad Polo Club is a great achievment in this regard, adding that the Polo ground has played important role in enhancing popularity of this ancient game.President of Pakistan had inaugurated the Polo Ground in 2013, after that the game gained momentum.

The facility also appeared helpful in producing some international level players, he added.Talking about the upcoming event, he said four clubs are participating in the tournament include Kala Bagh Club, Asian Club, President Body Guard Club and S & R Dawoo Club.Every club has an international player in its team and these international players are hired from UK and Argentina's clubs and they have been sponsored.The tournament will continue from October 20 to 27 and consist of four rounds.Earlier, Islamabad Club Secretary Shehryar Mirza said facility of Polo club along with cricket, badmentan and other indoor sports is a great opportunity that the Islamabad Club provides to the citizens.

These facilities are helpful in providing sports facilities to its members, he said.He hoped that it would be a great event for the residents of Islamabad to amuse.