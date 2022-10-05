Popo FC, Atish Toriyali ahead in Peshawar Football League Season-5

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Spirited Popo Club Islamabad and strong Atish Toriyali Tank registered victories against their respective rivals while the match between DC Sarkar and Shaheen Club tied 1-1 in the ongoing Peshawar Football League Season-5 being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

The decision resulted in three more matches in Peshawar Football League Season Five when Popo FC Islamabad, Chitral Markhor defeated Dara Ningyali by solitary goal while the match between DC Sarkar and Shaheen FC was tied 1-1.

According to Peshawar Football League Season-5 results so far, in Group A, Atish Turiyali Tank's team is on the first place with 6 points after winning two matches, followed by Dara Ningyali with two wins secured six points and Hazara Tigers and DC Sarkar at the third and fourth place respectively according to League round matches.

In Group B, Shinwari Stori is first with six points, Abbottabad Eagle is second with three points and Popo Football Club is third with three points. In Group C, DC Sarkar team is first with six points after winning two matches, Shaheen Football Club is second with 6 points while only one match has been played in Group D which is a tie between Akakhel Strikers and Akakhel King.

The League being played under the auspices of Youth Glam Welfare Organization with the collaboration of District Administration Peshawar, Commissioner Peshawar Division and Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attracted great football spectators.

The first match played between DC Sarkar and Shaheen Football Club at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar was tied 1-1. The first goal was scored by Shaheen Football Club in the 19th minute. Raza Khan scored a goal in the 28th minute which was equalized by Tariq from DC Sarkar in the 28th minute.

The second match was played between Popo FC and Chitral Markhor in which Popo FC won the first goal by three to two. Hayam scored in the 34th minute from Popo FC which was equalized by Khaliq in the 43rd minute from Chitral.

The third goal was scored by Chitral in the 51st minute. In moments, the players of Popo F showed their best game. Wasif scored in the 65th minute while Khanrez scored in the 67th minute to win the match 3-2. The third match in the league was played between Atish Turiyali Tank and Dara Ningayali in which Atish Turiyali won by 1-0.