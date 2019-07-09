UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Popov Says IOC Body Probing Rio Olympics Bid Bribery Requested His 2009 Bank Statements

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:51 AM

Alexander Popov, Russian Olympic champion and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told Sputnik on Monday that the IOC Ethics Commission had required his 2009 bank statements as part of the probe into irregularities in the vote for the host of the 2016 Olympic Games

On Thursday, the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sergio Cabral, said in a court testimony that he paid $2 million to buy votes of nine IOC members, including Popov, to ensure that the Brazilian city would host the 2016 Olympic games.

"I am always in touch with the IOC Ethics Commission that is conducting the investigation.

They sent me a list of questions I must answer and asked me to send my 2009 bank statements. The trial itself is conducted in the usual order and does not require my personal presence at the IOC but I am ready to fly there on demand if necessary," Popov said.

On Friday, Popov told Sputnik that he was shocked by the allegations, adding that he did not choose Rio de Janeiro during the 2009 vote.

According to the IOC press service, the ethics commission had reached out to all IOC members mentioned by Cabral in his testimony.

Rio de Janeiro was elected to host the 2016 Olympics after receiving 66 votes against Madrid's 32 in the final round of voting.

