Portugal Backs Down On Plan To Welcome League Football Fans

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:22 PM

Portugal backs down on plan to welcome league football fans

Plans to allow some fans back into stadiums to watch the final round of the Portuguese football league on May 19 have been ditched, Liga Portugal announced Monday

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Plans to allow some fans back into stadiums to watch the final round of the Portuguese football league on May 19 have been ditched, Liga Portugal announced Monday.

The league had planned access to stadiums limited to 10 percent capacity and exclusively reserved for fans of the home side. All fans were to have shown proof of a negative quick coronavirus test.

But the Liga said it was "impossible to prepare" a return of fans in a safe manner in such a small timeframe.

All matches of the 34th and final round of games are scheduled for May 19, with kick-off times yet to be announced.

Sporting Lisbon were crowned champions of Portugal for the first time in almost two decades last week.

The northern city of Porto will be bracing itself to welcome English fans of Manchester City and Chelsea on May 9 after UEFA moved the Champions League final between the two clubs from Istanbul in the hope of allowing supporters to attend.

