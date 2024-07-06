Portugal v France Euro 2024 starting line-ups

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Portugal and France at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Portugal (4-3-3)

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt), Rafael Leao

Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)

France (4-3-3)

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Antoine Griezmann, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe (capt)

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

