Portugal V Switzerland World Cup Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 07, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups in the World Cup last 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday

Doha, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups in the World Cup last 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Portugal (4-2-3-1) Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe (capt), Raphael Guerreiro; William Carvalho, Otavio; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix; Goncalo Ramos Coach: Fernando Santos (POR) Switzerland (4-3-3) Yann Sommer; Edmilson Fernandes, Fabian Schaer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI) Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos (MEX)

