Portugal veteran Fonte contracts Covid-19 ahead of Spain friendly

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Portugal defender Jose Fonte has contracted coronavirus and will miss Wednesday's friendly with Spain, the Portuguese football federation (FPF) said on Tuesday.

Lille centre-back Fonte, 36, who made the last of his 42 international appearances in November las year, has been replaced in Fernando Santos' squad by Granada's uncapped Domingos Dauarte.

"The other players and staff have undergone tests which have negative results so are available to Fernando Santos," the FPF said in statement.

The European champions host their Iberian rivals in Lisbon before heading to France in the Nations League on Sunday and welcoming Sweden on October 14.