UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Veteran Fonte Contracts Covid-19 Ahead Of Spain Friendly

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Portugal veteran Fonte contracts Covid-19 ahead of Spain friendly

Portugal defender Jose Fonte has contracted coronavirus and will miss Wednesday's friendly with Spain, the Portuguese football federation (FPF) said on Tuesday

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Portugal defender Jose Fonte has contracted coronavirus and will miss Wednesday's friendly with Spain, the Portuguese football federation (FPF) said on Tuesday.

Lille centre-back Fonte, 36, who made the last of his 42 international appearances in November las year, has been replaced in Fernando Santos' squad by Granada's uncapped Domingos Dauarte.

"The other players and staff have undergone tests which have negative results so are available to Fernando Santos," the FPF said in statement.

The European champions host their Iberian rivals in Lisbon before heading to France in the Nations League on Sunday and welcoming Sweden on October 14.

Related Topics

Football France Santos Granada Lisbon Spain Portugal Sweden October November Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives US Ambassador

8 minutes ago

More than AED225,000 of sport scholarship up for g ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Improving Dramatically, Quickly But Not Out ..

1 minute ago

Mobile App to be introduced for Women Protection C ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Dar visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and I ..

2 minutes ago

Durable peace essential for stability of economic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.