MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 110th career goal for the Portuguese national football team and set a new world record for the number of goals for national teams.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored in the 89th minute of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ireland in Faro.

Ronaldo surpassed the achievement of former Iranian national team striker Ali Daei, who retired in 2007.