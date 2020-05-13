MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Portugal's top soccer league, the Primeira Liga, will resume games on June 4 after the season was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Matchweek 25 of Liga NOS is set to resume on June 4, 2020," the league said in a statement.

In late April, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced that the soccer season could resume as early as May 30, although the league decided to push back the date to ensure that tests can be carried out on all players and staff, the league said.

Games in Portugal's topflight were suspended on March 12 due to the outbreak that has forced almost all professional sports leagues around the world to postpone games and training.

However, after two months of social distancing measures, Europe's most prominent soccer leagues are looking to resume action to conclude the domestic seasons. A full slate of games is scheduled to take place behind closed doors in the German Bundesliga this coming weekend, and clubs in Austria's Bundesliga have been given the green light to resume training from May 15, according to media reports.

Portuguese public health officials reported 234 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 98 on Monday. Since the start of the outbreak, the country has reported 27,913 cases of the disease resulting in 1,163 deaths.