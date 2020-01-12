UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portuguese Rider Paulo Goncalves Killed After Dakar Crash

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves killed after Dakar crash

Wadi adDawasir, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday's Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers announced.

The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 kilometres of the day's ride from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

"The organisers received an alert at 10:08 (0708 GMT) and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10:16 and found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest," a statement on the rally's official website reported.

"Following resuscitation efforts in situ, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead," it added.

Goncalves was competing in his 13th edition of the Dakar. He made his debut in 2006 when it was staged in Africa, and took second to Marc Coma in 2015 in South America.

The Indian-backed Hero rider only made it to this year's first Dakar after recovering from a fractured spleen in a crash in his native Portugal in December.

Following surgery he said before the rally got underway: "It's a victory for me to be here at the start." Goncalves was placed 46th in the overall bike standings after Friday's sixth stage.

He was the 25th Dakar fatality since the inaugural edition of the gruelling motorsport marathon in 1979, and the first since Polish rider Michal Hernik was killed in 2015 in Argentina.

"The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his friends and family," the organisers' statement said.

Related Topics

Africa Accident Dead Riyadh Died Marathon Alert Dakar Argentina Portugal December Sunday 2015 Family From

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

2 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, IPU President discuss joint cooperat ..

17 minutes ago

UNGA President addresses importance of multilatera ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.