Porzingis Fined Over Covid-19 Rule Breach

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $50,000 for breaching NBA Covid-19 protocols, the league said Tuesday.

NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said in a statement Porzingis had violated rules prohibiting players from entering a bar, club or lounge.

"Porzingis violated the rule when he attended a club on May 23," the NBA statement said, adding that the 25-year-old Latvian would not face a spell in quarantine following the rules breach.

"In consultation with medical experts, and based on all facts and circumstances, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine is necessary," the league said.

Porzingis visited the club a day after helping the Mavericks to victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in game one of their Western Conference playoff series.

Porzingis's case comes just days after LeBron James escaped suspension after breaching Covid-19 safety rules last week.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was found to have attended a promotional event for a brand of tequila he has invested in.

James was not hit with a suspension, however, because the breach was not regarded as serious enough to risk spreading the virus.

According to NBA regulations, players violating health and safety protocols can receive warnings, fines or suspensions depending on the severity of the breach.

