Positive Lyon Cases Force Postponement Of Top 14 Clash With Montpellier
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:22 PM
The Top 14 match between Lyon and Montpellier on Saturday has been postponed after positive Covid-19 cases among the Lyon squad
Lyon said more than two squad members had tested positive, and in line with league health and safety protocols, a postponement was announced.
After the opening six rounds of the Top 14, Lyon sit fourth, two points off joint leaders La Rochelle, Clermont and Toulouse.