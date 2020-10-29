Positive Lyon cases force postponement of Top 14 clash with Montpellier

The Top 14 match between Lyon and Montpellier on Saturday has been postponed after positive Covid-19 cases among the Lyon squad

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Top 14 match between Lyon and Montpellier on Saturday has been postponed after positive Covid-19 cases among the Lyon squad.

Lyon said more than two squad members had tested positive, and in line with league health and safety protocols, a postponement was announced.

After the opening six rounds of the Top 14, Lyon sit fourth, two points off joint leaders La Rochelle, Clermont and Toulouse.