‘Possibility of visiting Pakistan is on the table,’ says David White

The New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive says there is no possibility of visiting Pakistan yet but of course it is in their thoughts, and expressed happiness over excellent performance of his team and players in recently concluded T20I and Test matches against Pakistan.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive said that they were thinking to play some games in Pakistan as certainly it was there on the table for discussion.

David White did not rule out the possibility of visiting Pakistan and playing there during his recent conversation with a news organization on Monday.

His statement in this regard has come at the moment when the entire officials and players of New Zealand cricket are thankful of Pakistan team for visiting New Zealand during the serious challenge of global Covid-19 pandemic.

He was happy over Blackcaps’ performance in recently concluded Test and T20I matches against Pakistan.

Talking about Pakistan tour, White said: the possibility of some games being in Pakistan “has not been finalized but is certainly on the table,”.

According to the reports, Black Caps will tour England in 14 months as previously they cut short their Australian tour during last Match with COVID-19.

They did not travel to any part o the world since then.

David White stated that it was something they were aware of and they were that planning next week with our high performance team and Coach Gary Stead and manager Mike Sandle looking at managing the workload of the players as well as their time away from home what’s suitable..

He also stressed upon the safety of the players by both physical and mental aspects.

“We are well aware of the players’ welfare from a physical and mental point of view which is critical,” said White.

The CEO also appreciated Kane Williamson’s performance, saying that “quite outstanding, a combination over a number of years of a very good high performance programme, a strong a programme and very consistent selection.

He stated that they were lucky to have first-class players all playing for New Zealand at the same time.