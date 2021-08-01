UrduPoint.com

Postecoglou Starts Celtic League Reign With Hearts Defeat

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Postecoglou starts Celtic league reign with Hearts defeat

Glasgow, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Australian Ange Postecoglou lost his first Scottish Premiership game in charge of Celtic on Saturday as promoted Hearts grabbed a late 2-1 victory.

Postecoglou, who arrived from J-League club Yokohama F. Marinos this summer, suffered a second defeat in four days after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Danish side Midtjylland in the second round of qualifying.

The home side made their top-flight return after being relegated in 2020 following a season curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not the way we wanted to start but we've got another game Thursday (Europa League) so no point just feeling sorry for ourselves - we had opportunities to win and we didn't do that," Postecoglou told the BBC.

"The board don't want me to fail, I think people are trying to make out there's some disconnect there. We all know what needs to be done and we're doing that collectively." Gary Mackay-Steven gave the hosts the lead after eight minutes after the visitors failed to clear inside their own box.

Two miscued defensive clearances sandwiched either side of Liam Boyce's touch ended up at Mackay-Steven's feet and he cooly slotted home.

Celtic's best chance of the half fell to Liel Abada but the Israel winger sent his effort above the bar after a tidy cut inside from the right flank.

The former European Cup winners equalised 10 minutes after the break.

Anthony Ralston slalomed into the heart of the home defence after Odsonne Edouard's lay-off and the 22-year-old right-back rifled home a finish with his weaker foot.

Hearts' John Souttar came close to his side's second with 12 minutes left but the away side's goalkeeper Scott Bain reached down low to parry away the defender's powerful header.

Postecoglou made attacking substitutions in the closing moments including bringing Japan winger Kyogo Furuhashi on for Abada but it was Hearts who scored the winner.

Michael Smith sent a deep looping free-kick into the box and Souttar went one better than earlier in the half to score his first goal since April 2019 with an 89th-minute effort.

"It's an incredible feeling," Souttar told Sky sports.

"I had a tough year last year. It was an incredible moment. It's exciting times to be a Hearts player."Earlier, champions Rangers beat Livingstone 3-0, promoted Dundee drew 2-2 at home to St Mirren and Ross County and St Johnstone played out a goalless draw.

Related Topics

Rangers Sports Israel Yokohama Dundee Lead Gary Livingstone Japan April 2019 2020 All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

8 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

9 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

8 hours ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

8 hours ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

8 hours ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.