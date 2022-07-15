UrduPoint.com

Potts Earns First England ODI Call-up For South Africa Series

Muhammad Rameez Published July 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Africa series

Matthew Potts has earned his first call-up to the England one-day international squad for next week's series against South Africa

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Matthew Potts has earned his first call-up to the England one-day international squad for next week's series against South Africa.

Potts has impressed for England's Test team this year after recovering from several injuries.

The Durham fast bowler has played all four Tests under new captain Ben Stokes, taking 18 wickets at an average 26.72 during England's winning run against New Zealand and India.

Despite making just 10 List A appearances at domestic level, the 23-year-old has been handed his chance to take on the Proteas.

England, who face India in an ODI series decider at Old Trafford on Sunday, begin their next limited over series just 48 hours later at Potts' home ground of Chester-le-Street.

Related Topics

India Durham South Africa Old Trafford Sunday National University All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affe ..

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affected people in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Ma ..

Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Man Utd

3 minutes ago
 Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ..

Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ongoing projects

3 minutes ago
 SECP enhances investment limits for insurance comp ..

SECP enhances investment limits for insurance companies in ETFs

3 minutes ago
 Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain a ..

Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain affected districts of Balochist ..

6 minutes ago
 US, Partners Making Efforts to End Europe's Depend ..

US, Partners Making Efforts to End Europe's Dependence on Russian Energy - White ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.