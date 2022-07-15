Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Africa series

Matthew Potts has earned his first call-up to the England one-day international squad for next week's series against South Africa

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Matthew Potts has earned his first call-up to the England one-day international squad for next week's series against South Africa.

Potts has impressed for England's Test team this year after recovering from several injuries.

The Durham fast bowler has played all four Tests under new captain Ben Stokes, taking 18 wickets at an average 26.72 during England's winning run against New Zealand and India.

Despite making just 10 List A appearances at domestic level, the 23-year-old has been handed his chance to take on the Proteas.

England, who face India in an ODI series decider at Old Trafford on Sunday, begin their next limited over series just 48 hours later at Potts' home ground of Chester-le-Street.