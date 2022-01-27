UrduPoint.com

Powell Hundred Sets Up West Indies' 20-run Win Over England In 3rd T20

Powell hundred sets up West Indies' 20-run win over England in 3rd T20

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Rovman Powell's blistering hundred laid the foundation for West Indies' 20-run win over England in the third Twenty20 international at Bridgetown on Wednesday.

The recalled Powell's 107 off just 53 balls, as well as his fourth-wicket stand of 122 with Nicholas Pooran (70), helped take the West Indies to an imposing 224-5 after they were sent into bat.

Tom Banton hit six sixes in a rapid 73 and Phil Salt 57 on his T20 international debut as England tried to chase down a target of 225.

But they lost wickets steadily before finishing on 204-9.

Victory saw the West Indies go 2-1 up in the five-match series that continues when the teams return to the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

