Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide in T20 World Cup final

Both sides are very excited to show excellent performance to lift the trophy of the mega event at Melbourne.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2022) Just a day left from the final match of T20 World Cup 2022 which will be played at Melbourne on Sunday.

The intense pace of Pakistan's new-ball bowling attack take on England's blazing opening pair in a head-to-head battle could well decide the T20 World Cup final.

England's openers stormed to a ten-wicket win in Adelaide over India, with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler breaking records in their blitz.

Buttler and Hales have set the tone with the bat, and boast the best average Powerplay in the tournament, an impressive 52 runs for the loss of one wicket.

The pair's unbeaten 170 (96 balls) is not only the highest opening partnership in the Men's tournament history, but it's also the highest partnership for any wicket.

Quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim, as well as the spin of Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz, are the most impactful side with the ball in the first six overs of the tournament, on average taking two wickets for just 37 runs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't downplay the significance when asked how important the first six overs will be with the ball for Pakistan.

"Utilising the Powerplay to grab as many wickets will be essential for the match.

"Even when you bat, you want to set a great pace for the upcoming batsmen. We will try to maintain and continuously build our momentum hence ensuring better performance.

"

The early breakthrough from Shaheen to remove Finn Allen set the tone for their semi-final win in Sydney over New Zealand, and the Black Caps never recovered from the early setback, also losing Devon Conway on the last ball of the Powerplay, brilliantly run out by Shadab Khan.

After his 2/24, having also taken the wicket of Kane Williamson at the backend of the innings, Shaheen was hailed by his skipper when making post-match comments.

"He has really been using our experience and now everyone knows he's the best bowler in Pakistan and in the world, so we know he's bowling and he's doing fine out there,”.

Pakistan's tournament comeback was predicated on strong new ball bowling. Before the semi-final, Pakistan's best performance arguably came in their win over South Africa. Shaheen claimed Quinton de Kock for a duck and Rilee Rossouw for just seven, stifling a Proteas chase.

England meanwhile claimed a recent seven-match series in Pakistan 4-3 in the lead-up to the tournament, though the absence of Shaheen and Buttler from the matches suggests the form book might as well be thrown out ahead of the tournament final.

Buttler says, “Naturally there's huge excitement for the match.

"Anytime you get a chance to play in a World Cup final is a huge honour. We're really excited as a group. There seems a nice feel around the team,”.