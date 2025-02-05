Powerplay Sports Store to provide international-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan

- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan has emphasized the need for athletes to have access to international-standard sports equipment to enhance Pakistan’s sports ecosystem.
He stated that high-quality gear is essential for athletes to perform with confidence and focus, according to a news release on Wednesday.
In today's digital era, sports equipment of global standards can now be easily acquired through quality online platforms.
Jahangir Khan made these remarks at the launch ceremony of Powerplay Sports’ online store at Legends Arena, Karachi.
The event was attended by Omar Saeed, CEO of international sports equipment brand Combaxx Sports, Farah Saeed, Vice President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan, Zubair Macha, General Manager of Combaxx Sports, and Saad Asif, Director of Powerplay Sports.
Extending his best wishes to Powerplay Sports, Jahangir Khan highlighted that the availability of international brands manufacturing cricket, squash, padel tennis, taekwondo, judo, karate, and softball equipment will allow young Pakistani athletes to access world-class gear within the country.
He expressed hope that athletes, especially young sports enthusiasts, would greatly benefit from Powerplay’s online sports store.
Omar Saeed, CEO of Combaxx Sports, announced that all internationally certified Combaxx Sports products would be available on the Powerplay online store. Furthermore, as a technical partner, Combaxx Sports will sponsor two athletes (one male and one female) annually for overseas training. Additionally, an annual awards ceremony will be held to honor Pakistani athletes who win medals at the national and international levels.
In collaboration with Powerplay Sports, a women’s sports event will also be sponsored each year.
Speaking at the event, Saad Asif, Director of Powerplay Sports, remarked that their online store would promote the message of "Healthy Athletes, Strong Pakistan" nationwide.
He added that partnering with Combaxx Sports as a technical collaborator is an honor.
Through their platform, federations and associations will be able to procure kits and sports gear at discounted prices for various events, including international championships, national championships, inter-provincial competitions, training courses, and coaching clinics held in Pakistan.
