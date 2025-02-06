Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan

Squash legend and former World Champion Jahangir Khan has emphasized the need for athletes to have access to international-standard sports equipment to enhance Pakistan’s sports ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Squash legend and former World Champion Jahangir Khan has emphasized the need for athletes to have access to international-standard sports equipment to enhance Pakistan’s sports ecosystem.

He said that high-quality gear is essential for athletes to perform with confidence and focus. In today's digital era, sports equipment of global standards can now be easily acquired through quality online platforms, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Khan made these remarks at the launch ceremony of Powerplay Sports’ online store at Legends Arena, Karachi. The event was attended by Omar Saeed, CEO of international sports equipment brand Combaxx Sports, Farah Saeed, Vice President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan, Zubair Macha, General Manager of Combaxx Sports, and Saad Asif, Director of Powerplay Sports.

Extending his best wishes to Powerplay Sports, Khan highlighted that the availability of international brands manufacturing cricket, squash, padel tennis, taekwondo, judo, karate, and softball equipment will allow young Pakistani athletes to access world-class gear within the country.

He expressed hope that athletes, especially young sports enthusiasts, would greatly benefit from Powerplay’s store.

Omar Saeed, CEO of Combaxx Sports, announced that all internationally certified Combaxx Sports products would be available on the Powerplay store.

Furthermore, as a technical partner, Combaxx Sports will sponsor two athletes (one male and one female) annually for overseas training. Additionally, an annual awards ceremony will be held to honor Pakistani athletes who win medals at the national and international levels. In collaboration with Powerplay Sports, a women’s sports event will also be sponsored each year.

Speaking at the event, Saad Asif, Director of Powerplay Sports, remarked that their store would promote the message of ‘Healthy Athletes, Strong Pakistan’ nationwide.

Through their platform, federations and associations will be able to procure kits and sports gear at discounted prices for various events, including international championships, national championships, inter-provincial competitions, training courses, and coaching clinics held in Pakistan.