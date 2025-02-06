Powerplay Store To Provide Int’l-standard Equipment To Athletes: Jahangir Khan
Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2025 | 09:31 PM
Squash legend and former World Champion Jahangir Khan has emphasized the need for athletes to have access to international-standard sports equipment to enhance Pakistan’s sports ecosystem
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Squash legend and former World Champion Jahangir Khan has emphasized the need for athletes to have access to international-standard sports equipment to enhance Pakistan’s sports ecosystem.
He said that high-quality gear is essential for athletes to perform with confidence and focus. In today's digital era, sports equipment of global standards can now be easily acquired through quality online platforms, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
Khan made these remarks at the launch ceremony of Powerplay Sports’ online store at Legends Arena, Karachi. The event was attended by Omar Saeed, CEO of international sports equipment brand Combaxx Sports, Farah Saeed, Vice President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan, Zubair Macha, General Manager of Combaxx Sports, and Saad Asif, Director of Powerplay Sports.
Extending his best wishes to Powerplay Sports, Khan highlighted that the availability of international brands manufacturing cricket, squash, padel tennis, taekwondo, judo, karate, and softball equipment will allow young Pakistani athletes to access world-class gear within the country.
He expressed hope that athletes, especially young sports enthusiasts, would greatly benefit from Powerplay’s store.
Omar Saeed, CEO of Combaxx Sports, announced that all internationally certified Combaxx Sports products would be available on the Powerplay store.
Furthermore, as a technical partner, Combaxx Sports will sponsor two athletes (one male and one female) annually for overseas training. Additionally, an annual awards ceremony will be held to honor Pakistani athletes who win medals at the national and international levels. In collaboration with Powerplay Sports, a women’s sports event will also be sponsored each year.
Speaking at the event, Saad Asif, Director of Powerplay Sports, remarked that their store would promote the message of ‘Healthy Athletes, Strong Pakistan’ nationwide.
Through their platform, federations and associations will be able to procure kits and sports gear at discounted prices for various events, including international championships, national championships, inter-provincial competitions, training courses, and coaching clinics held in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa
University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly
KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues
Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom strugg ..
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
More Stories From Sports
-
Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan21 seconds ago
-
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier24 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid great Marcelo announces retirement24 minutes ago
-
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Minister promises foolproof security for tri-nation cricket series, Champions Trophy49 minutes ago
-
SSUET, Aligarh College hold groundbreaking ceremony of sports complex3 hours ago
-
NA body forms sub-committee to examine PFF matters49 minutes ago
-
Fazal Subhan, test cricketer Fawad Alam and Adnan Shah Shine in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tourna ..3 hours ago
-
Maguire suspended from bowling in int’l cricket3 hours ago
-
Noman nominated among players for ICC Player of the Month for January4 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Saudi Sports for All Federation31 minutes ago
-
Music, fireworks to celebrate revamped Gaddafi Stadium inauguration with free entry17 minutes ago