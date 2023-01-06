PP Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League begins in colourful ceremony

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League was kicked off in a colorful opening ceremony at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex here Friday

However, the matches of the League continued from January 3 before all the five teams from Bannu, Mardan, Swat, Hazara and Pesahwar comprising 125 players went through camps, followed by the League matches and among all 125 players, 18 members teams for each of the Region was short-listed under a selection committee including Mubashar Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad, Qazi Najam Ur Rehman and Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai.

The Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Hockey Brand Ambassador Momina Ilham formally inaugurated the League. It is for the first time that such a vital step was taken and an international hockey player Momina Ilham opened the Women Hockey League as the chief guest.

She was accompanied by nominee of the Higher education Commission Iftikhar Alam, Deputy Director of Sports and Coordinator of Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth Program for KP Mariyyah Sameen Jan, DSO Charsadda Tahsinullah Khan, Tanveer of UET Lahore, Mubasher Saeed of Karachi University and other personalities were also present.

On this occasion, all the players presented a March Past while the girls of Government Girls High school Daulatpura presented a magnificent performance.

In the last day matches, Peshawar defeated Hazara, in which international hockey player Momina Ilham scored a magnificent hat-trick. In this way, Peshawar won against Hazara with three goals to zero.

In the second match, they also beat Swat. Nishiman, Shazia and Kainat Nimat scored goals on behalf of Bannu.

Advisor to Prime Minister for Youth Program Sheza Fatima and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Amir Muqam have said that in the light of the special instructions of the Prime Minister, the Youth Talent Hunt Program and the Women Hockey League would continue up till January 10, 2023.

Under the supervision of KP Coordinator and Deputy Director of Sports Mariyyah Sameen, a training camp was organized for one hundred and twenty five players who appeared in the trials from five regions including Bannu, Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, and Hazara.

The inaugural function of Provincial Hockey League under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League was held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda. The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is a unique project run under the Prime Minister's Youth Program organized by the Higher Education Commission in collaboration with universities.

In the Friday matches, the strong teams of Peshawar and Mardan played at goal-less draw despite some good inroads made by the forwards of Peshawar and Mardan teams. So far, Peshawar and Mardan won both of their two matches each while Bannu and Hazara won a single match against Swat and a very young Swat team lost all their matches in the League.

In another match, Bannu and Hazara also played a goal-less draw. Nowshera and Bannu would face both Peshawar and Mardan in their two remaining matches while Peshawar played against Swat.