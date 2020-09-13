UrduPoint.com
PPBL Appoints Amir Shah As Its President Of UK Chapter

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

PPBL appoints Amir Shah as its president of UK chapter

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) has appointed Syed Amir Shah as its president of the UK chapter for the promotion of its interests in that country.

"Tahir, who has also been appointed as director of PPBL will also organize exhibition and title fights in the UK under our [PPBL's] banner," PPBL President Syed Nauman Shah said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Nauman Shah, as director PPBL, Amir will also be a member of the PPBL and will attend its meeting either physically or through video conferencing.

"Generation of funds through sponsorships for PPBL will be Tahir Shah's additional responsibility.

"I'm sure his appointment is going to give a big push to pro-boxing in Pakistan," Nauman Shah added.

Meanwhile, talking to APP on phone Tahir Shah, who had also been a pugilist in the past vowed to utilize his expertise and provide all-out support to the PPBL for the promotion of pro-boxing in Pakistan.

"I'll help PPBL in arranging lucrative contracts for top-notch pugilists and incentives and scholarships for budding boxers," he said.

"Besides arranging fights for PPBL, I'll be trying to manage Pakistani boxers' image abroad and provide training facilities to them in the best UK facilities," he added.

He said he had held detailed talks with Nauman Shah and told him that he would help PPBL to raise the level of competition in its upcoming Arabian Sea Title Fight. "I'll extend support to PPBL to uplift the competitive structure of the fight," he maintained.

The Arabian Sea Title Fight, which was scheduled to be staged in April, this year was postponed by the PPBL after a flare-up in coronavirus pandemic. The organizers said that they would announce the new date after consultation with all the stakeholders.

