PPBL congratulates Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) on Sunday congratulated national boxer Muhammad Waseem for winning the 10th professional bout of his career, as he downed Ganigan Lopez of Mexico at Ceasars Palace in Dubai.

"We congratulate Waseem on his big win and we are thankful to him for cooperating with us to hold the professional boxing league in Pakistan," PPBL President Syed Nauman Shah told APP.

He said Waseem would also provide two to three boxers to PPBL from Quetta for the title fight. "Quetta is becoming a boxing hub in Pakistan. Currently, there are over 50 boxing clubs in the city where promising pugilists are being given ultramodern training," he said.

Nauman said Waseem was also likely to compete in the title fight.