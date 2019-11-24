UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPBL Congratulates Waseem

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

PPBL congratulates Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) on Sunday congratulated national boxer Muhammad Waseem for winning the 10th professional bout of his career, as he downed Ganigan Lopez of Mexico at Ceasars Palace in Dubai.

"We congratulate Waseem on his big win and we are thankful to him for cooperating with us to hold the professional boxing league in Pakistan," PPBL President Syed Nauman Shah told APP.

He said Waseem would also provide two to three boxers to PPBL from Quetta for the title fight. "Quetta is becoming a boxing hub in Pakistan. Currently, there are over 50 boxing clubs in the city where promising pugilists are being given ultramodern training," he said.

Nauman said Waseem was also likely to compete in the title fight.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Dubai Mexico Hub Sunday From Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

53 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

1 hour ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

2 hours ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.