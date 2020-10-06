UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPBL Introduces Pakistan's First Ever Pro Boxing Belt

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:19 PM

PPBL introduces Pakistan's first ever pro boxing belt

Professional boxing got a major breakthrough in the country when on Tuesday Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) introduced the first ever pro belt in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Professional boxing got a major breakthrough in the country when on Tuesday Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) introduced the first ever pro belt in Pakistan.

The belt titled: 'Pakistan Professional League' and bearing a golden coloured face image of Pakistan's national animal Markhor as well as photos of PPBL board members was introduced at a ceremony here.

"Prospects for professional boxing are very bright in Pakistan. I'm sure this belt will give a massive boost to prizefighting in the country," Chairman PPBL, General (r) Ehsan-ul-Haq told APP after the ceremony here.

"On this occasion, I want to congratulate Pakistani pugilists and boxing fans on joining the pro boxing bandwagon.

"While forming our organization [PPBL], we'd promised with the nation that we'll promote professional boxing in the country. We are steadfast on our path and taking steps towards our destination." Ehsan-ul-Haq said that the launching of the professional belt was a big milestone as it would help transform the country's pugilists into real prizefighters. "Soon we'll be moving towards our next milestone when we'll hold super boxing title in Pakistan in three categories wherein boxers from Pakistan as well as abroad will chip in," he added.

Speaking on the occasion President of PBBL, Syed Nauman Shah said that the PPBL would send letters to World Boxing Council (WBC) and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) for the approval of the belt.

He said the launching of the belt would create a sense of competition among the country's budding boxers. "This will belt will offer them a perfect opportunity to try their hand in the professional circuit. This will also offer them the chance to get deals from the promoters.

"Under this belt, we'll also bring international boxers to Pakistan for exhibition bouts," he said.

According to Nauman Shah, there was a huge wave of highly talented boxers in the country and if they get a proper platform they could turn into real champions.

"I'm sure this belt is going to create an instant impact on our young guns, paving the way for them to turn pro and win titles to become stars," he added.

He said once the national boxers would be transformed into prizefighters, the PPBL would support their professional careers to the fullest.

395/937

Related Topics

Pakistan World Young Turkish Lira Gold From Boxing

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank monitors 6 positive indicators in ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance participates in 3rd Global Par ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, 1,146 reco ..

36 minutes ago

PM must be tried under Articles 62, 63 of the Cons ..

42 minutes ago

260 traffic policemen to perform duties on Chehlum ..

2 minutes ago

CSTO Says Military Drills, Scheduled for Late Octo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.