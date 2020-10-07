PPC Cobra move to q-finals, beat PPC Panda by 8 wickets, Eagles through

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :PPC Cobra has raced to more to the quarter-finals after recording victory against PPC Panda by eight wickets in the ongoing RMI Media cricket League being played here at at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary school No. 1 on Wednesday.

In the 9th match of MCL-4 played at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary School No. 1, Peshawar, PPC Pandas won the toss and elected to bat first. PPC Banda scored 65 runs for the loss of 07 wickets in the stipulated 10 overs. Hashim Ali remained the standout batsman with 27 runs including three boundaries. No other player could reach double figures. Zawar took 2 wickets for 12 runs for PPC Cobra. Ismat Shah, Siddique Bangash and Iftikhar took one wicket each.

In reply, PPC Cobra scored an easy target for the loss of 3 wickets in the last ball of the fifth over. Rauf Yousafzai was dismissed for 24 and Sajjad for 16. Ismat Shah remained unbeaten on 14 and Anwar Zeb on 03.

Amir Muawiyah and Saleem Raza took one wicket each for PPC Panda. PPC Cobra became the first team to qualify for the next round after winning the match by 8 wickets. Zawar was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Eagles stun Sharks in mostly hit sixes thrill-packed match Sharks and Eagles batsmen rained sixes in the RMI Media Cricket League Four match, hitting a total of 23 sixes in one match but Eagles handed over a shocking seven wicket defeat to rivals on Wednesday.

The Eagles hit 14 and the Sharks smashed another nine to make a thrill-packed sixes total to 23. PPC Sharks and PPC Eagles competed in the 10th match. Sharks won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting in the allotted 10 overs, they scored 118 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Sharks opener Kashan Awan was dismissed for 26 runs. Arsalan Tukker played a brilliant innings of 75 not out which included nine high and high sixes.

Captain Irfan Khan took the only wicket for PPC Eagles. In response, the PPC Eagles also started with superb batting. Opener Zakirullah hit a six off the first ball. Shabbir Jan opened his account with a four.

Zakirullah played a brilliant innings of 64 runs, which included only 2 singles and 2 fours. Zakirullah hit 9 brilliant sixes. Fayyaz Ahmed added 30, captain Irfan Khan 11 and Shabbir Jan added 7 runs. Arsalan Tukker took 2 wickets for PPC Sharks, captain Shehzad Durrani also took one wicket. The PPC Eagles won by 07 wickets after a fierce contest. Both Zakirullah and Arsalan Tukker were named Man of the Match for their outstanding performances.