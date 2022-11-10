UrduPoint.com

PPC Lions, Tribals, Shaheen, Panthers, PPC Qalandar Advance In LC Media Cricket League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 10, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Peshawar Press Club Lions, Tribals, Shaheen, Panthers and PPC Qalandear recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing LC Media Cricket League Season-5 being played at Peshawar Sports Complex here

PPC Lions scored 119 runs while playing first in the first match of Media Cricket League Season-5 being played with the support of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Department of Archeology and Liaison Corporation.

Opener batsmen Kamran scored 70 runs including five towering sixes and three boundaries and Irfan scored 33 runs with three sixes and two boundaries and played a key role in guiding team total of 119 runs for the loss of one wicket only after playing 20 overs.

In response, the PPC Greens team bundled out for 34 runs, in which Shahzad was prominent with 17 runs, Qadir got two two, while Wajid Owais and Asim Shiraz got one wicket each. President of Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest along with President of Peshawar Press Club M Riaz, General Secretary Shahzad Fahad, Secretary of Khyber Union of Journalists Peshawar Imran Yousafzai, President of Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz and other personalities were present.

Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah congratulated the organizers for organizing the best tournament and awarded a gold medal to Kamran for his excellent batting. He said that recently we have won medals by showing excellent performance in Punjab Games and KP players will achieve great success in upcoming games as well.

Tariq 20 and Dost Muhammad scored 18 runs. Shahid and Kamran got two wickets each. In the third match, PPC Panthers scored 112 runs while playing first, Zahid 43, Shabbir John was prominent with 18 runs, Niaz Ali took two wickets in response.

PPC Tigers team scored 72 runs, Ashfaq was prominent with 41 runs including three towering sixes and four boundaries. In the fourth match, PPC Shaheen XI defeated Falcon XI. Shaheen XI scored 80 runs, Wasal scored 30 runs and Shakeel not out made 43 runs. Falcon XI bowled out and scored 57 runs while playing first, with Zeb 16 and Aamir 14 being the leading scorers.

