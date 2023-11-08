PPC Markhor enter into RMI Media Cricket League final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) PPC Markhor defeated PPC Zalmi by eight wickets and qualified for the final of RMI Media cricket League being played under the auspices of Peshawar Press Club here at Karnal Sher Khan Army Stadium on Wednesday.

The final will be played on November 12 in which Markhor would face PPC Fighters. Playing first in the second semi-final, Zalmi scored 117 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted overs. Hamid scored 16 with two boundaries, Zawar scored 27, laced with one six and three boundaries, Ali Sheikh and Iftikhar scored 13 and 13 respectively.

On behalf of Markhor, Irshad and Qari Gul Rehman claimed two wickets each two each while Shehzad, Arshad and Rizwan dismissed one player each.

In response, Markhor achieved the desired target at the loss of two wickets in 10.3 overs.

Ajmal scored a magnificent 56 runs including three towering sixes and five boundaries and Yasir scored 31 runs with five boundaries and one six. On behalf of Zalmi, Zawar and Asmat Shah dismissed one player each.

Tayyab Usman Awan, Joint Secretary of Peshawar Press Club, attended the match as a special guest. He was accompanied by other senior journalists, including sports Committee Chairman Zafar Iqbal. PPC Markhor and PPC Fighters will face each other in the final to be played on Sunday, November 12.