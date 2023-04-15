PPC Ramazan Sports Festival enters into semi-finals stages

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Press Club Ramazan Sports Festival entered into semi-finals stages with more than 150 journalists, including women, from print and electronic media are taking part in five different Games including Badminton, Table Tennis, Lodo, Snooker and Carrom board.

Ramazan Sports Gala for Journalists organized by Peshawar Press Club and Hope, an NOG working for the welfare and rehabilitation of drug addicts. The members of the Peshawar Press Club are enthusiastically part of the Sports Gala, the 3rd one overall.

On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker provincial minister for industries, crafts and technical education Muhammad Adnan Jalil was the chief guest. CCPO Peshawar Ejaz Khan was also present with him.

Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Moszai were present in the ceremony.

Former President Peshawar Press Club M Riaz, CEO of Hope Zubair Elahi were also present. Speaking at the Ramadan Sports Gala event in cooperation, he said that in the present era, journalism is the name of dealing with difficulties and challenges.

Working in harsh conditions and environment has effects on both body and mind, but sports activities keep both body and mind refreshed and energetic, therefore, recreational and sports activities are indispensable for every class as well as journalists. Finally, a special shield was also presented to the chief guest by the President of the Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik while CEO Hope presented him with a T-shirt, inscribed with HOPE insignia.