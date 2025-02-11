PPF Aims To Popularize Sport Nationwide
Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The President of Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) Muhammad Mateen, has reiterated his commitment to utilizing all resources to promote the sport of padel across the country.
According to Mateen the students from educational institutions are actively participating in padel at the grassroots level, demonstrating the sport's growing popularity towards the game.
To further boost the sport's profile, the Pakistan Padel Federation will organize the National Padel Championship in Karachi from April 11 to 13.
Teams from departments, provincial, and regional associations affiliated with the federation will compete in three categories including men's, women's and mixed competitions, respectively.
He said the said championship is expected to be a significant milestone in promoting padel in Pakistan as it will provide a platform to showcase the country's talent in the sport.
This event will pave the way for future growth and development in padel, helping to establish it as a prominent sport in Pakistan, he said.
