PPF Appoints Sohaib Hassan As Regional Coordinator
Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) has appointed Sohaib Hassan as the regional coordinator for the Islamabad-Rawalpindi area, on Thursday.
According to an official letter from Secretary General Qurat-ul-Ain (PPF), Sohaib Hassan will be responsible for managing regional padel activities and providing strategic recommendations directly to the federation's top leadership.
In his new role, Hassan will oversee local padel development and serve as a key liaison between the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region and the national federation's leadership.
Looking ahead, Hassan highlighted the upcoming National Padel Championship, set to take place in Karachi from April 11-13, 2025.
He emphasized his commitment to assembling a competitive team representing the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region in the national tournament.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Sports
-
PPF appoints Sohaib Hassan as regional coordinator6 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz appointed as team director of Quetta Gladiators1 hour ago
-
Pakistan team reach ITF Masters 45+ World C'ship semis1 hour ago
-
Ramazan Football Challenge Cup starts2 hours ago
-
Drivers welcome Domenicali continuing as F1 chief until 20293 hours ago
-
Pak athletes qualify 100m race, 4x100m relay finals17 hours ago
-
Butler joins Islamabad United18 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Snowshoeing Athletes reach finals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 20252 days ago
-
Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy2 days ago
-
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand tour2 days ago
-
Sindh govt provides financial assistance of Rs 2 mln to Ashraf Tai2 days ago
-
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday2 days ago