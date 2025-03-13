Open Menu

PPF Appoints Sohaib Hassan As Regional Coordinator

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PPF appoints Sohaib Hassan as regional coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) has appointed Sohaib Hassan as the regional coordinator for the Islamabad-Rawalpindi area, on Thursday.

According to an official letter from Secretary General Qurat-ul-Ain (PPF), Sohaib Hassan will be responsible for managing regional padel activities and providing strategic recommendations directly to the federation's top leadership.

In his new role, Hassan will oversee local padel development and serve as a key liaison between the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region and the national federation's leadership.

Looking ahead, Hassan highlighted the upcoming National Padel Championship, set to take place in Karachi from April 11-13, 2025.

He emphasized his commitment to assembling a competitive team representing the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region in the national tournament.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

15 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

15 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

16 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

17 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

17 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

17 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

17 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports