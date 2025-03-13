PPF appoints Sohaib Hassan as regional coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) has appointed Sohaib Hassan as the regional coordinator for the Islamabad-Rawalpindi area, on Thursday.

According to an official letter from Secretary General Qurat-ul-Ain (PPF), Sohaib Hassan will be responsible for managing regional padel activities and providing strategic recommendations directly to the federation's top leadership.

In his new role, Hassan will oversee local padel development and serve as a key liaison between the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region and the national federation's leadership.

Looking ahead, Hassan highlighted the upcoming National Padel Championship, set to take place in Karachi from April 11-13, 2025.

He emphasized his commitment to assembling a competitive team representing the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region in the national tournament.