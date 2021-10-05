PPL 2nd phase from Oct 14 in Rawalpindi

The 2nd phase of the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPL) will kick off from October 14 in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The 2nd phase of the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPL) will kick off from October 14 in Rawalpindi.

According to details the 3rd phase would take place in Peshawar from November 9. The 2nd phase of PPL would be played from October 14 to November 6 at Municipal Stadium, Rawalpindi while the 3rd phase from November 9 to 27 at Peshawar.

Earlier, the first phase of the league was played at Multan from August 14 to September 11 and 39 matches were played there while a total of 132 matches of the league would be played in the 2nd and 3rd phases, respectively.

A prize money of Rs 10 million would be distributed in the league.

A total of twelve teams from across the country would take part in the league including Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Pakistan Army, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Muslim Club Chman, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Lyallpur FC, Karachi United, and Huma Club Islamabad.