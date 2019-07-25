PPL Champion KRL, Wapda record win in 28th National Challenge Football Cup

Pakistan Premier League Champion KRL and Pakistan Wapda moved to next round after recording victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 28th National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Premier League Champion KRL and Pakistan Wapda moved to next round after recording victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 28th National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football on Thursday.

Chairman Pakistan Football Referee Association and former national team skipper Qazi Muhammad Asif was the chief guest on this occasion. Organizing Secretary and international footballer Basit Kamal, Chief Referee Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the first match KRL, winner of the PPL, did not face any hardship against Karachi Port Trust and mostly dominated the proceedings. KRL took the lead in the 17th minute when Arsalan Ali travelled past three defenders and slammed in a beautiful goal to make the tally 1-0.

After taking lead, KRL kept up pressure and want to double the lead but till the end of the 29th minute KRL failed to score any goal. On the other hand Karachi Port Trust also managed their position and tried hard for the level the tally but were not allowed by KRL goal-keeper Siraj.

Siraj also rescued his team twice in the 19th and 23rd minute when he saved twice while diving to his left. Karachi Port Trust's Bilal and Imtiaz were got two easy chances but they were failed due to excellent keeping.

It was in the 31st minute KRL doubled the lead when right winger Izhar Ullah slammed in a beautiful goal on the pass of center striker Iftikhar Ali Khan on the field attempt. It was a very excellent goal scored by Izhar Ullah when he got a free ball from Iftikhar Ali Khan in front of the goal-mouth and did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net.

KRL scored another goal through center striker Iftikhar Ali Khan on the field attempt and thus making the tally 3-0 well before the half-time. It was the second session in which Karachi Port Trust made occasional moves but failed to reduce the margin and thus KRL fully dominated the session by scoring two more goals in the 65th and 83rd minute when mid-fielder Muhammad Imran slammed in a beautiful goal from the 25-yard distance on a foul coversion while Umair, the inner striker, made it 5-0 when he scored another goal in the 83rd minute. Thus KRL won the match by 5-0.

In the second match Pakistan Wapda beat Karachi United by 2-0 another one-sided affair match. Wapda took the lead in the 18th minute through field attempt while Ashfaq Uddin made it 2-0 when he headed in a beautiful cross of right winger Fayyaz. Karachi United, a young side tried their hard to reduce the margin but due to poor finishing their forwards failed to score any goal.