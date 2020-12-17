PR golf team makes to championship final

Pakistan Railways Multan division golf team made to the final of championship after defeating Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore divisions

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan division golf team made to the final of championship after defeating Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore divisions.

Golf team participated in the tournament for the first time and managed to reach the final where it will play Workshop division.

PR Divisional Commercial Officer, Hameed Ullah Lashari lauded the team efforts on the achievement, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.