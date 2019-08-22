Practice, match and media opportunities for Asia Cup bound U19 cricketers

Training camp for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 to be held at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center, Karachi from 23 August.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019) The following are the media opportunities for the Pakistan U19 team preparing for the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 (50-over tournament) which will be played in Sri Lanka from 5 September to 14 September, 2019. Pakistan are placed in Group A along with India, Afghanistan and Kuwait.

The training camp starts at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center, Karachi from 23 August:

Friday, 23 August: Fielding session 3:30pm to 4:00pm, nets session 4:15pm to 6:00 pm at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center. Team coach Azam Khan would be available for brief stand-up interviews at the end of the fielding session at around 4:00pm. For further information, please contact PCB’s Manager Media Domestic and High Performance Emmad Hameed at 03018452417.

Monday, 26 August: 50-over practice match, which will start at 9:30am at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center. Afterwards, at around 0530pm Naseem Shah will be available for brief stand-up interviews. For further information, please contact PCB’s Manager Media Domestic and High Performance Emmad Hameed at 03018452417.

Wednesday, 28 August: 50-over practice match, which will start at 9:30am at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center. Afterwards, at around 0530pm, Haider Ali will be available for brief stand-up interviews. For further information, please contact PCB’s Manager Media Domestic and High Performance Emmad Hameed at 03018452417.

Friday, 30 August: Fielding and nets session from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center. Before the start of the session at around 3:00pm Mohammad Haris will be available for brief stand-up interviews. For further information, please contact PCB’s Manager Media Domestic and High Performance Emmad Hameed at 03018452417.

Monday, 2 September: Captain Rohail Nazir will be available for brief stand-up interview (time to be confirmed). For further information, please contact PCB’s Manager Media Domestic and High Performance Emmad Hameed at 03018452417.

Tuesday, 3 September: The team will depart for Colombo (time to be confirmed). For further information, please contact PCB’s Manager Media Domestic and High Performance Emmad Hameed at 03018452417.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 (50-over tournament) schedule:

5 September – India U19 vs Kuwait U19, Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19

6 September – Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19, Bangladesh U19 vs UAE 19

7 September – India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Afghanistan U19 vs Kuwait U19

8 September – Sri Lanka U19 vs UAE U19, Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19

9 September – India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Pakistan U19 vs Kuwait U19

10 September – Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19, UAE U19 vs Nepal U19

12 September – Semi-final 1 A1 vs B2, Semi-final 2 A2 vs B1

14 September – Final

The 15 selected players are as follows:

Rohail Nazir (Islamabad) (captain, wicketkeeper), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi) (vice-captain), Aamir Ali (Larkana), Abu Huraira (DM Jamali), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Mohammad Aamir (Peshawar), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (FATA), Mohammad Basit Ali (Multan), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Irfan Khan (Faisalabad), Mohammad Wasim JR (FATA), Naseem Shah (Lahore) and Qasim Akram (Lahore).