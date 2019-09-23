Practice, matches, press conferences and media shuttle schedule in Karachi

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will feature in a three-match ODI series at the National Stadium in Karachi from 27 September to 2 October

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd September, 2019) Pakistan and Sri Lanka will feature in a three-match ODI series at the National Stadium in Karachi from 27 September to 2 October.

The following is the day-wise training, match, media conferences and media shuttle schedule:

24 September

Media accreditation passes will be available for collection between 1100 and 1500 from Room No. 4, Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre. For further information on media accreditation passes, please contact Emmad Ahmed Hameed at 03018452417.

PCB-accredited journalists from outside Karachi wishing to attend the ODI are requested to contact Emmad Ahmed Hameed at 03018452417 so that their passes can be prepared on priority.

The Pakistan and Sri Lanka cricket teams have opted not to train and have not media activities planned.

25 September

The Sri Lanka cricket team will hold a training session at the National Stadium from 1400. Beforehand, a member of the Sri Lanka cricket team will be available in the press conference room, behind press boxes.

The Pakistan cricket team will hold a practice session at the National Stadium from 1800. Beforehand, a member of the Pakistan cricket team will be available in the press conference room, behind press boxes. For further information, please contact Pakistan cricket team media manager Raza Kitchlew at 03018440280

26 September

The Pakistan cricket team will hold a practice session at the National Stadium from 1400. Afterwards, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will hold his pre-series media conference at around 1630 in the press conference room, behind press boxes. For further information, please contact Pakistan cricket team media manager Raza Kitchlew at 03018440280

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne will then take part in the pre-series photo-shoot with the trophy, which will take place in front of the main pavilion. This will strictly be a photo opportunity and only accredited video and photographers will be allowed.

After the photo-session, Lahiru Thirimanne will hold his pre-series match conference, while the Sri Lanka cricket team will hold their training session from 1800.

27 September

Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka in the first ODI with the first ball being bowled at 1500. After the match, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences in the press conference room, behind press boxes, with the losing side’s member coming first.

The PCB has arranged complimentary media shuttle service for the accredited media wishing to attend the first ODI. The details are:

· Media Shuttle No.1 – From Hakeem Saeed Park, next to Urdu Science College to the NSK at 1130; then again at around 1230. Departure for Hakeem Saeed Park, one hour after the second media conference

· Media Shuttle No.

2 – From Karachi Press Club (KPC). Departure for NSK at 1230. Departure for KPC on hour after the second media conference

28 September

No training or media activity has been planned

29 September

The second ODI will commence at 1500. After the match, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences in the press conference room, behind press boxes, with the losing side’s member coming first.

The PCB has arranged complimentary media shuttle service for the accredited media wishing to attend the second ODI. The details are:

· Media Shuttle No.1 – From Hakeem Saeed Park, next to Urdu Science College. Departure for NSK at 1200; then again at around 1300. Departure for KHA one hour after the second media conference

· Media Shuttle No.2 – From Karachi Press Club (KPC). Departure for NSK at 1230. Departure for KPC on hour after the second media conference

30 September

No training or media activity has been planned

1 October

The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to hold a training session at the National Stadium from 1400. Beforehand, a member of the Pakistan cricket team is expected to hold his pre-match media conference. For further information, please contact Pakistan cricket team media manager Raza Kitchlew at 03018440280

The Sri Lanka cricket team is scheduled to hold a training session at the National Stadium from 1800. Beforehand, a member of the Sri Lanka cricket team is expected to hold his pre-match media conference.

2 October

The third and final ODI will commence at 1500. After the match, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences in the press conference room, behind press boxes, with the losing side’s member coming first.

The PCB has arranged complimentary media shuttle service for the accredited media wishing to attend the third ODI. The details are:

· Media Shuttle No.1 – From Hakeem Saeed Park, next to Urdu Science University. Departure for NSK at 1200; then again at around 1300pm. Departure for KHA one hour after the second media conference

· Media Shuttle No.2 – From Karachi Press Club (KPC). Departure for NSK at 1230. Departure for KPC on hour after the second media conference

Accreditation passes for Lahore T20Is

Details on the collection of accreditation passes for Lahore T20Is, which will be played on 5, 7 and 9 October, will be announced in due course.

As fresh accreditation passes will be prepared for the Lahore matches, PCB-accredited journalists from outside Lahore wishing to attend the matches are requested to contact Shakeel Khan at 03018440284 so that their passes can be prepared.