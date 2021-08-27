Prague replaces Budapest as Billie Jean King Cup host

Prague will host the Billie Jean King Cup in November this year, replacing Budapest which was due to stage the rebranded Fed Cup tournament in April 2020 before it was twice postponed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Prague will host the Billie Jean King Cup in November this year, replacing Budapest which was due to stage the rebranded Fed Cup tournament in April 2020 before it was twice postponed.

The season-ending team tournament will be held on indoor hard courts at the O2 Arena in the Czech capital from November 1-6.

November will see both the women's and men's team events take place in the same month with the Davis Cup running from November 25 to December 5.

Changes to the draw for the 2021 edition see former host nation Hungary replaced in Group A by Canada who will compete alongside defending champions France and the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) team.

The following group draws remains unchanged.

Group B features Australia, Belarus and Belgium; Group C has the United States, Spain and Slovakia while Group D boasts the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland.