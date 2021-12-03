UrduPoint.com

Prague Summons Belarusian Ambassador Due To Football Federation Head Incident

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:10 AM

Prague Summons Belarusian Ambassador Due to Football Federation Head Incident

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Ambassador of Belarus in Prague Valery Kurdyukov has been summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry in connection with the incident with the head of the Belarusian football federation Vladimir Bazanov, who was expelled from the Czech Republic together with his wife earlier this week due to violation of COVID measures, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Thursday.

"Responding to the summons of our diplomat in Minsk because of Mr. Bazanov, I instructed my deputy to call the Belarusian ambassador. I'll repeat to him that (President Alexander) Lukashenko's friends and allies have nothing to do in the Czech Republic! And today at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting I am criticizing Lukashenko's regime," Kulhanek wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the online edition Deník N reported on the detention of Bazanov and his wife. According to the newspaper, Bazanov arrived in the country in connection with a match between the football players of the national teams of the Czech Republic and Belarus.

On Wednesday, the press secretary of the police of the Moravian-Silesian region, where the detention took place, told Sputnik that persons detained due to violation of the anti-epidemic measures in force in the republic were expelled from the country on Tuesday evening. In addition, according to Iroushkova, they had ex officio canceled visas of another Schengen state.

Related Topics

Football Police Twitter Wife Minsk Prague Vladimir Putin Belarus Czech Republic From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

2 hours ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

2 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

2 hours ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

2 hours ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

2 hours ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.