Pre-season Fielding, Fitness Camp Begins
Muhammad Rameez Published June 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A pre-season fielding and fitness camp started here on Tuesday.
During the morning session, Camp Commandant Muhammad Masroor briefed the players about the camp.
The players participated in the gym session.
Two of the 24 players in the camp, Tayyab Tahir and Mubaser Khan, will report on June 26.
Mohammad Wasim Junior will not participate in the camp as he will complete his rehab at the National cricket academy in Lahore.
