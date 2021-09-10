UrduPoint.com

Premier League Bosses In The Dark Over Players As Club V Country Row Simmers

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:34 PM

Premier League bosses in the dark over players as club v country row simmers

Premier League managers said Friday they did not know whether they could select their Brazilian players for matches this weekend as a "senseless" club versus country row threatens to disrupt plans

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Premier League managers said Friday they did not know whether they could select their Brazilian players for matches this weekend as a "senseless" club versus country row threatens to disrupt plans.

English top-flight clubs refused to release players for international duty in countries on the UK government's red list, including Brazil and Argentina, due to the 10-day coronavirus isolation period required on return.

As a result, Brazil football chiefs have asked global governing body FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension, the sanction for clubs not releasing their players.

Discussions are continuing, with clubs arguing the unprecedented circumstances of the global pandemic were sufficient justification for their decision.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side travel to Leeds on Sunday, said he still does not know whether he will be able to select goalkeeper Alisson Becker or midfielder Fabinho.

The pair, plus Roberto Firmino -- who is currently injured -- were selected for this month's World Cup qualifiers in South America.

"In this moment, we have to see what other people decide and then we will again accept that probably, do what people tell us and try to win a football game," Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

The German outlined the problems his players would have faced had they travelled.

"Our players, if they come back then they have to quarantine 10 days in a random hotel, next to the airport probably, which is not good for any people who have to do that but for a professional football player, being 10 days in a hotel -- with the food they get from there -- you lose everything," he said.

"You lose muscle, you lose everything. It means 10 days in the hotel, coming back (and) needing pretty much 10 days to get on track again." Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he was unsure whether Brazil duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus would be available to face Leicester.

"If they had travelled there they wouldn't have been allowed to play," said Guardiola referring to strict rules in Brazil covering arrivals from Britain.

"If they do it, so they cannot play in Brazil, and after they come back cannot play here for 10 days. If they don't fly they are suspended for five days because they are here. It makes no sense." - 'Farce' - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, set to lose the services of defender Thiago Silva for Saturday's game against Aston Villa, said it made no sense for his club or Brazil.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has Brazilian midfielder Fred in his ranks, described the situation as a "farce".

"It is a lose, lose, lose situation for everyone, national teams, players, clubs," said Solskjaer.

"It has been a farce. The players want to play." Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, whose team face Crystal Palace this weekend, said Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez would not return to the club until next Saturday.

The trio are currently in Croatia, having defied the ban on travel.

Argentine players Lo Celso and Romero and Colombian Sanchez are able to train outdoors in Croatia and then return to England without quarantining, rather than having to do hard quarantine in a hotel.

Related Topics

Football Injured World German Hotel FIFA Leicester Leeds Argentina Brazil United Kingdom Croatia Turkish Lira Sunday From Government Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed ..

Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed

23 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death an ..

Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death anniversary

25 seconds ago
 Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8 ..

Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8% From Q2 2019 - Rosstat

26 seconds ago
 Philippines' Duterte Extends State of Emergency Ov ..

Philippines' Duterte Extends State of Emergency Over COVID-19 for One Year

31 seconds ago
 Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large ..

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large-Scale Attacks Against US - FB ..

6 minutes ago
 Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.