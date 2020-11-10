UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League 'can't Give Blank Cheque' To Lower-league Clubs: CEO

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Premier League 'can't give blank cheque' to lower-league clubs: CEO

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said on Tuesday there could be no "blank cheque" to bail out the English Football League (EFL) despite the financial crisis engulfing clubs.

The top-flight is in negotiations with the EFL over a financial package to ensure no sides go out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic, though an agreement has yet to be reached.

England's lower-league clubs, forced to play their matches behind closed doors, last month rejected an offer from the top-flight of a £50 million ($66 million) rescue package.

EFL chiefs said the bailout, which would have covered clubs in third-tier League One and fourth-tier League Two was insufficient and insisted outfits in the second-tier Championship should also be included in any offer.

"The Premier League has engaged and wants to seek resolution but there can't be a blank cheque or an underwriting of losses," Masters told lawmakers on the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

"We believe our proposal is appropriate and goes to the heart of the problem and is in line with government policy on how it deals with other sectors.

"We believe we are stepping up and helping the pyramid of football.

We have yet to reach an agreement with Rick (EFL chairman Rick Parry) but I am confident we can do that." Masters said the Premier League could make money available immediately to ensure clubs "don't suffer distress or get to the point of administration".

"We are huge supporters of the pyramid and understand its importance," he added.

Parry said he hoped a deal could be agreed by the end of the month.

Asked by committee chairman Julian Knight whether that would be the case, Parry replied: "I think now we have a commitment that the Championship is going to be embraced we can move forwards. We sincerely hope so.

"We would very much like to come to a deal with the Premier League." Masters confirmed the Premier League would be "changing direction" away from the controversial decision to broadcast several games behind an additional paywall.

"We took a decision to move to pay-per-view and now we are reviewing that decision," Masters said.

"We have listened to feedback, we will be changing direction and moving away from it and taking another step that will see us through lockdown, the Christmas period and into January. I can't announce what it is."

Related Topics

Football Resolution Business Christmas Money January Media From Government Agreement Premier League Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 minute ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

16 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

16 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

19 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

24 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.