Premier League Chasing Pack Set Sights On Top Six

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Premier League chasing pack set sights on top six

London, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :breaking into the Premier League's top six has been a tough task for the teams outside the elite group of Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

But with questions over United, Arsenal and Chelsea, there could be a rare vacancy to fill this season.

AFP Sport looks at the three clubs most likely to upset the established order: Leicester Since their fairytale Premier League title in 2016, the Foxes have finished 12th and then ninth twice, but boss Brendan Rodgers heads into his first full season at the King Power Stadium hoping to crack the top six.

Even the sale of England defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United for £80 million ($97 million) cannot sap the optimism around Leicester, who showed in a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal late last season that they have nothing to fear from the so-called big guns.

Jamie Vardy remains the key to Leicester's success, with the striker's superb finishing and clever movement bringing 18 goals in 34 league games last season.

Former Liverpool and Celtic manager Rodgers, hired in February, has tried to surround Vardy with more quality, bringing in Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez and turning Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans' successful loan spell from Monaco into a permanent move.

Tielemans should dovetail well with promising playmaker James Maddison to increase the supply lines to an attack that could also feature young forward Harvey Barnes, while Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira are two of the better attacking full-backs in the Premier League.

