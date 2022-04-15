UrduPoint.com

Premier League Club Burnley Sack Manager Dyche

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 15, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Premier League club Burnley sack manager Dyche

Relegation-threatened Premier League club Burnley announced on Friday they had sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Relegation-threatened Premier League club Burnley announced on Friday they had sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets are 18th in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety having won only four matches all season.

"results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status," chairman Alan Pace said in a statement.

The 50-year-old Dyche, who signed a new contract due to run until 2025 in September, had been the longest-serving manager of any club in the Premier League, having taken charge in October 2012.

He twice led the Clarets to promotion from the Championship and brought European football to Turf Moor in 2018 despite a limited budget, but his side have been in the bottom three virtually all season and last week's 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Norwich was a major setback in their survival bid.

Related Topics

Football Budget Norwich September October 2018 All From Best Premier League

Recent Stories

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

4 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in ..

Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in London

21 minutes ago
 ITP starts crackdown against wrong parking

ITP starts crackdown against wrong parking

3 minutes ago
 LSM growth increase 4.6% during 8 months, 8.4% in ..

LSM growth increase 4.6% during 8 months, 8.4% in February 2022

3 minutes ago
 IGP orders crackdown on gangsters

IGP orders crackdown on gangsters

3 minutes ago
 Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.