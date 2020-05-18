UrduPoint.com
Premier League Clubs Agree Group Training Return From Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:02 PM

Premier League clubs agree group training return from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training in small groups from Tuesday after the latest stage of "Project Restart" was approved on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Premier League clubs will return to training in small groups from Tuesday after the latest stage of "Project Restart" was approved on Monday.

Clubs unanimously voted to allow players to start socially distanced training in a bid to meet the Premier League's mid-June date to resume the season.

"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible," a Premier League statement said.

