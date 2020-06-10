UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League Clubs Lost 600 Million In Season Before Virus, Says Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:35 PM

Premier League clubs lost 600 million in season before virus, says report

Premier League clubs made a combined loss of 600 million in the 2018/19 season, even before suffering the financial pain of the coronavirus pandemic, a report revealed on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Premier League clubs made a combined loss of 600 million in the 2018/19 season, even before suffering the financial pain of the coronavirus pandemic, a report revealed on Tuesday.

Analysis from football finance experts Vysyble shows the 20 clubs in the English top-flight combined to post the huge loss despite record revenues of 5.15 billion ($6.6 billion) The financial impact of COVID-19 is set to have a huge impact on the Premier League, even if plans to complete the current season behind closed doors go smoothly.

Premier League sides face paying a reported 330 million to broadcasters in rebates as matches could not be completed on schedule.

An estimated 126 million could also be lost in matchday income from gate receipts and hospitality.

"The COVID-19 virus is not the cause of football's financial distress. It is merely the accelerant on what our data has very clearly and very correctly identified as a much longer-term problem," said Vysyble director Roger Bell.

"The 2018/19 numbers are a disturbing and profoundly worrying financial outcome from England's senior football divisions and is symptomatic of the deeper issues with the overall financial model." Wage costs for Premier League clubs have risen to 3.12 billion.

Everton posted alarming losses of 111 million, while Chelsea's failure to qualify for the Champions League saw the Blues lose 96 million.

Yet the most worrying sign for the future financial health of the league may come from Tottenham.

Spurs posted a league-high profit of 68.6 million for the 2018/19 season on the back of a run to the Champions League final.

But the London club announced last week they had borrowed 175 million from the Bank of England.

They fear they could lose 200 million over the next year due to the loss of matchday income, cancellation of non-football events such as NFL matches and concerts and rebates owed to broadcasters.

"Our data has consistently demonstrated that football has been the master of its own misfortune with an over-reliance on TV revenues, staff cost-to-revenue ratios regularly in excess of safe operating limits (UEFA guidance recommends 70 per cent) and a failure to recognise key financial dynamics and trends," added Bell.

The economic outlook for the Championship is also bleak.

Four Championship clubs have yet to release their full 2019 accounts, but the second tier of English football has so far combined for economic losses of 307 million.

The final economic loss total for all 24 EFL Championship clubs is expected to be at least 350 million.

Related Topics

Football Bank London May 2019 Post TV All From Chelsea Premier League Tottenham Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Filling stations’ owners create fuel shortage in ..

4 minutes ago

AJK President condemns unprovoked Indian firing ac ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says COVID-19 Epidemic Declines, Deat ..

9 minutes ago

PM Khan exposing mafia gangs: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago

Virus crisis forces Spain's Inditex into the red

9 minutes ago

EU told China it won't launch 'cold war'

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.