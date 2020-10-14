Premier League Clubs Unanimously Reject 'Project Big Picture': Statement
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:39 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :All 20 Premier League clubs unanimously agreed on Wednesday they would not support the radical "Project Big Picture" plan to restructure English football.
The English top-flight released a statement saying the proposals "will not be endorsed or pursued by the Premier League, or the FA (Football Association)."