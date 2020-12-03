UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League, EFL Agree 250-million Virus Rescue Deal

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:07 PM

Premier League, EFL agree 250-million virus rescue deal

The Premier League and the English Football League on Thursday agreed a 250-million rescue package to ease the financial pressure on lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Premier League and the English Football League on Thursday agreed a 250-million rescue package to ease the financial pressure on lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL said clubs in League One and League Two -- the third and fourth tiers -- would receive grants worth 50 million ($67 million).

The Premier League will provide a further financial commitment to help the EFL secure a 200-million loan facility for clubs in the second-tier Championship.

It follows months of negotiations between the two governing bodies.

"Our over-arching aim throughout this process has been to ensure that all EFL clubs survive the financial impact of the pandemic," said EFL chairman Rick Parry.

"I am pleased that we have now reached a resolution on behalf of our clubs and as we have maintained throughout this will provide much-needed support and clarity following months of uncertainty."

Related Topics

Football Loan Resolution All Premier League Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

1 hour ago

Shaukat asks opposition to refrain from politicizi ..

4 minutes ago

ICT to Offer Religious Teachings to Transgenders

4 minutes ago

AJK Observes International Special Persons Day:

4 minutes ago

Conditions at Madrid, Catalan elder care homes 'al ..

15 minutes ago

Huge quantity of firecrackers recovered during rai ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.